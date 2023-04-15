Blinken starts Vietnam visit amid hopes of deeper ties to counter China

HANOI: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday (Apr 15) kicked off a trip to Vietnam, a crucial Southeast Asian trade partner that Washington is looking to bolster ties with as it works to balance China's growing assertiveness in the region and beyond.

In his first trip to the country as the top US diplomat, Blinken will meet with top Vietnamese officials, including Vietnamese General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.

He will also formally break ground on Saturday on a new US embassy compound in Hanoi, before heading to Japan on Sunday for a meeting of the Group of Seven wealthy nations.

The United States faces challenges in Southeast Asia in building a coalition to counter China and deter any potential action by Beijing against Taiwan. Many countries in the region are reluctant to antagonise their giant neighbour, which is not just a military power but also a key trading partner and source of investment.