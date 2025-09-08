In pictures: Blood Moon rises around the world
The Blood Moon was visible in Asia, the eastern edge of Africa and western Australia.
SINGAPORE: Skywatchers enjoyed a crimson Blood Moon from Sunday (Sep 7) during a total lunar eclipse visible across Asia and swathes of Europe and Africa.
People in Asia, including India and China, were best placed to see the total eclipse, which was also visible on the eastern edge of Africa as well as in western Australia.
Stargazers in Europe got a brief chance to see a partial eclipse just as the Moon rose during the early evening, but the Americas missed out.
The eclipse began at 11.28pm on Sunday in Singapore before reaching its maximum at 2.11am, according to Time and Date. It ended at 4.55am.
In Singapore, cloudy weather proved a challenge for those hoping to get a glimpse of the phenomenon.
The Astronomical Society of Singapore, which deployed a team to PassionWave @ Marina Bay to capture the Blood Moon, lamented the poor weather in a Facebook post early on Monday.
"Unfortunately, the Moon was never out of the clouds and while we all got shots of the Moon during the partial umbra phase, it was not great through cloud cover," it said at about 3am, adding that the Moon was also completely hidden from the moment totality started.
Despite the gloom, some in Singapore were still able to snap shots of the Blood Moon.
Pictures of it hanging over Marina Bay Sands and homes in Queenstown were among the images shared on Facebook.
The Moon appears red during lunar eclipses because the only sunlight reaching it is "reflected and scattered through the Earth's atmosphere", Ryan Milligan, an astrophysicist at Queen's University Belfast, Northern Ireland, told AFP.
Blue wavelengths of light are shorter than red ones, so they are more easily dispersed as they travel through Earth's atmosphere, he said.
"That's what gives the Moon its red, bloody colour."
While special glasses or pinhole projectors are needed to safely observe solar eclipses, all that is required to see a lunar eclipse is clear weather - and being in the right spot.
The last total lunar eclipse visible was in March this year, while the one before that was in 2022.
A rare total solar eclipse, when the Moon blocks out the light from the Sun, will be visible in a sliver of Europe on Aug 12, 2026.