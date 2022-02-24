Barisan Nasional to contest all 56 seats in Johor polls, 70% of candidates are new faces

JOHOR BAHRU: The Barisan Nasional coalition (BN) has announced that it will contest all 56 seats in the upcoming Johor state elections, with 70 per cent of its candidates fielded making their political debut.

Speaking at an event on Thursday morning (Feb 24) to formally announce the candidates, BN chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said he was confident that they will be “game changers”.

“They will trigger big changes that will give new hope to the state of Johor,” said Ahmad Zahid.

“Many are professionals, with strong academic credentials and are able to give fresh hope to voters, especially new voters who will be voting for the first time,” he added.

Of around 2.6 million eligible voters in Johor, nearly 750,000 are new voters aged 18 and above.

Of the 56 seats, 37 seats will be contested by United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) members, 15 seats will be fielded by the Malaysian Chinese Association (MCA) and four seats by the Malaysian Indian Congress (MIC).

Ahmad Zahid, who is also president for UMNO, added that the candidates were selected based on three criterias - “winnability, acceptability and likeability”.

He added that 80 per cent of the candidates are aged 55 and below and that 70 per cent will be new faces.

“I am hopeful these younger candidates are able to inject fresh excellence for Malaysians,” said Ahmad Zahid.

Among the candidates who will be fielded include Johor’s caretaker chief minister Hasni Mohammad, who will stand as incumbent in his current constituency Benut.

Ahmad Zahid said in his speech that Mr Hasni will be BN’s “poster boy” for the election campaign, and expressed optimism that he will be reappointed chief minister after the polls.

Besides Mr Hasni, other candidates who will fielded again include Mr Onn Hafiz Ghazi, caretaker chairman of Johor’s Tourism, Youth and Sports Committee, who will contest in Machap as well as Johor's caretaker health and environment committee chairman and MIC member R Vidyanathan will be fielded in Kahang.