Asia

Body of missing Briton found in lift shaft in Malaysia
Jordan Johnson-Doyle was last seen on May 27 in the bustling Bangsar district, known for its nightlife, trendy bars and cafes, according to local media reports. (Photo: Facebook/Leanne Burnett)

05 Jun 2025 05:44PM (Updated: 05 Jun 2025 05:57PM)
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian police confirmed on Thursday (Jun 5) that the body of a man found a day earlier in a Kuala Lumpur lift shaft was that of a British backpacker who was missing for more than a week.

Jordan Johnson-Doyle, 25, was last seen on May 27 at a bar in an upmarket suburb in the capital, sparking a police probe and a frenzied search by his parents.

Police on Wednesday afternoon "received information that a man was found lying on his back in the lift (shaft) on the ground floor of a (building) construction site," Kuala Lumpur police chief Rusdi Mohd Isa said in a statement.

Fire and rescue services recovered the body, which was sent for a post mortem, he added.

"The results found that the cause of death was a chest injury sustained from a fall from height," Rusdi said. 

"No criminal elements were found at the scene and the case has been classified as a sudden death report," he said, adding the body was identified by the victim's uncle based on a tattoo.

A Malaysian police canine search unit used in search efforts for missing British backpacker Jordan Johnson-Doyle is pictured at Bangsar Hill Park in Kuala Lumpur on Jun 4, 2025. (Photo: AFP/Arif Kartono)

Brickfields district police chief Ku Mashariman Ku Mahmood confirmed to AFP that Johnson-Doyle was identified as the victim.

Johnson-Doyle, a software engineer, was last seen on May 27 in the bustling Bangsar district, known for its nightlife, trendy bars and cafes.

Johnson-Doyle's mother Leanne Burnett, 44, told the Free Malaysia Today news website that her husband had travelled to Kuala Lumpur to look for their son, adding that the family was "distraught" over his disappearance.

Local reports said Johnson-Doyle was on a solo backpacking trip around Southeast Asia when he disappeared. 

Source: AFP/mp

