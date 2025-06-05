Body of missing Briton found in lift shaft in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian police confirmed on Thursday (Jun 5) that the body of a man found a day earlier in a Kuala Lumpur lift shaft was that of a British backpacker who was missing for more than a week.

Jordan Johnson-Doyle, 25, was last seen on May 27 at a bar in an upmarket suburb in the capital, sparking a police probe and a frenzied search by his parents.

Police on Wednesday afternoon "received information that a man was found lying on his back in the lift (shaft) on the ground floor of a (building) construction site," Kuala Lumpur police chief Rusdi Mohd Isa said in a statement.

Fire and rescue services recovered the body, which was sent for a post mortem, he added.

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"The results found that the cause of death was a chest injury sustained from a fall from height," Rusdi said.

"No criminal elements were found at the scene and the case has been classified as a sudden death report," he said, adding the body was identified by the victim's uncle based on a tattoo.