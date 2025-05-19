Bomb blast kills four in southwest Pakistan: Officials

QUETTA: At least four people were killed while 12 others were wounded in a bomb blast in Pakistan's turbulent southern province of Balochistan, a security official said on Monday (Apr 19).

An improvised explosive device (IED) was planted in a parked car in Killa Abdullah district of Balochistan, less than 100km from the provincial capital Quetta.

"It seems the IED exploded before reaching its intended destination," a local security official, Ghulab Khan, told AFP.

"All those killed are civilian passersby," he added.

Riaz Khan Dawar, a senior local government official, confirmed the details to AFP, adding the explosion took place close to a paramilitary compound on Sunday evening.

Pakistan has been battling a separatist insurgency in Balochistan for decades, where militants target state forces, foreign nationals, and non-locals in the mineral-rich southwestern province bordering Afghanistan and Iran.

The attack came days after four paramilitary officials were killed in the province.