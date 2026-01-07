Bondi Beach shooting fuels fear of Islamophobia among Indonesians in Australia

JAKARTA: Sydney’s Bondi Beach shooting, in which two gunmen inspired by the Islamic State targeted a Jewish celebration, has left some Indonesian Muslims in Australia feeling anxious about stepping out of their homes amid a rise in reports of Islamophobic incidents.

For Neti (not her real name), a student studying at the University of New South Wales in Sydney, the days after the Dec 14 shooting were filled with fear.

The main campus of her school in Kensington is located about 8km, or a 10 to 20 minute drive, from Bondi Beach, where father-and-son duo Sajid and Naveed Akram allegedly killed 15 people in an attack targeting a Hanukkah event.

Sajid, an Indian national, was killed by the police during the attack. Naveed, an Australian-born citizen, has been charged with 59 offences including 15 counts of murder and one of committing a terrorist act.

The pair had travelled to southern Philippines in the weeks before the shooting, fuelling suspicions they may be linked to extremists in a region with a history of militant insurgencies. But Australian police have said they acted alone and were not part of a wider terrorist cell.