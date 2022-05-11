Bongbong Marcos reveals plans for Philippines after landslide election win

MANILA: Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr emphasised a message of unity and revealed his plans for the Philippines after a landslide victory in this week's presidential election.

“I am guided by the fact that 31 million of our countrymen voted for unity,” said 64-year-old Marcos in his speech on Wednesday (May 11).

Speaking at his headquarters in Mandaluyong City, Marcos laid out a plan for the Philippines once his administration takes over.

His top priorities include tackling the economic crisis caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and what he described as “critical areas”.

“We are dealing with these first ... The economic crisis, the crisis in energy, a lack of jobs, education and infrastructure - all of these areas that are going to be critical in the next few years," he told the media.

Marcos also pledged to continue working for “an administration that gives voice to everyone who wants to help”, adding that he will be making more announcements over the next few days.