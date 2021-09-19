Logo
Boxer Manny Pacquiao nominated as presidential candidate for Philippines 2022 election
FILE PHOTO: Philippine Senator and boxing champion Manny Pacquiao reads his briefing materials as he prepares for the Senate session in Pasay city, Metro Manila, Philippines September 20, 2016. Picture taken September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Erik De Castro/File Photo

19 Sep 2021 05:00PM (Updated: 19 Sep 2021 05:00PM)
MANILA: A faction of the Philippines' ruling political party on Sunday (Sep 19) nominated boxing star Manny Pacquiao as the party's presidential candidate for the 2022 election, his close ally Senator Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III said.

Pacquiao, currently a senator, was nominated by his PDP-Laban party allies during the group's national assembly, days after a rival faction nominated President Rodrigo Duterte as its choice for vice president and his long-time aide, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, as the party's presidential candidate.

Source: Reuters/vc

