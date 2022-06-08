Brazil police question fishermen over missing British journalist, indigenous expert

RIO DE JANEIRO: Brazilian police investigating the disappearance of a British journalist and an indigenous expert in the Amazon rainforest have questioned a possible suspect among several fishermen known to have clashed with authorities earlier over fishing rights.

Dom Phillips, a freelancer who has written for the Guardian, the Washington Post and other well known publications, was last seen on Sunday along with Bruno Pereira, a former senior official with federal indigenous agency Funai.

They had been on a reporting trip in the Javari Valley, a remote jungle area that is home to the world's largest number of uncontacted indigenous people, as well as cocaine-smuggling gangs, and illegal hunters and fishermen.

Brazil's federal government dispatched navy, army and federal police personnel to join a search for the pair in a region containing a vast indigenous reserve with an area larger than Austria.

As a former Funai official stationed there, Pereira had regularly clashed with fisherman plundering protected fishing stocks, and police said investigators were treating those escalating" tensions as a key issue.

It was uncertain whether a crime had been committed or the missing men had become lost, Guilherme Torres, the head of the interior department of Amazonas state's civil police, told Reuters. But he said Pereira had recently received a threatening letter from a fisherman.

Several fishermen had been questioned, but only one was brought to the police stations in handcuffs, Denis Paiva, the mayor of Atalaia do Norte, told Reuters in an interview late on Tuesday. He identified the handcuffed man as Amarildo da Costa, known locally as "Pelado".