Britain announces new Myanmar sanctions

LONDON: Britain announced new Myanmar sanctions on Thursday (Sep 2), saying it was targeting a key business associate of the military junta for providing arms and financial support following a coup earlier this year.

Britain's foreign ministry said it would impose an asset freeze on conglomerate Htoo Group of Companies and its founder Tay Za, adding that the tycoon was involved in arms deals on behalf of the military junta.

It also said Htoo contributed funds to Rohingya clearance operations in 2017.