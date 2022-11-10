Britain hopes to build stronger ties with ASEAN; plans to scale up developments and security links in region

SINGAPORE: Britain is hoping to build stronger ties with Southeast Asian countries, and has plans to scale up developments and security links in the region.

ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) is an important trading partner for the United Kingdom, said Minister of State for Trade Policy Greg Hands on Thursday (Nov 10). “We're hoping for a very deep relationship.”

With much of the global economic growth happening in and around the region in the next decade, the UK is looking to get a piece of that action.

“There's a lot of things the UK can offer the region, for example on digital transformation, infrastructure, renewable energy, education…” Mr Hands told CNA’s Asia Now.

“So it's more than just trade. Trade is a big part of that, but it's also a wider offer to the whole region.”

Noting that the UK has many partnerships throughout the region, he said it is “a natural place” for the country to want to increase its presence in.

He was speaking from Phnom Penh, Cambodia, where he is attending the ASEAN summits.

The UK is a dialogue partner of the regional bloc, having been accorded the status in August last year. It is the first dialogue partner ASEAN has included in 25 years.

As the country pivots its strategic focus towards Asia, there will be an “increasing frequency of UK ministers coming through” the region, said Mr Hands.

“That's going to be something important for us to show on a number of fronts, that the UK … is really keen to be engaging with ASEAN and the other big economies of the Asia-Pacific region,” he added.