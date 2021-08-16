Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan, 'we're not going back'
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan, 'we're not going back'

Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan, 'we're not going back'

British Forces from 16 Air Assault Brigade arrive in Kabul, Afghanistan, to provide support to British nationals leaving the country, as part of Operation PITTING after Taliban insurgents took control of the presidential palace in Kabul, August 15, 2021. Leading Hand Ben Shread/RAF/UK Ministry of Defence 2021/Handout via REUTERS

16 Aug 2021 02:45PM (Updated: 16 Aug 2021 02:45PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON: The Taliban are in control of Afghanistan and British and NATO forces will not be returning to fight the insurgents, Britain's defence minister said on Monday (Aug 16).

"I acknowledge that the Taliban are in control of the country," Defence Secretary Ben Wallace told Sky News. "I mean, you don't have to be a political scientist to spot that's where we're at."

Asked if Britain and NATO would return to Afghanistan, Wallace said: "That's not on the cards ... we're going to go back".

Wallace said the military side of Kabul airport was secure and that Britain was doing everything it could to evacuate British citizens and Afghans with links to Britain.

"Our target is ... about 1200 to 1500 exit a day in the capacity of our aeroplanes, and we'll keep that flow," he said.

Britain has relocated its embassy to Kabul airport from the city. Asked what he would feel to see the Taliban flag flying over the former British embassy building in Kabul, Wallace said: "Symbolically, it's not what any of us wanted."

Related:

Wallace said it was not yet the right time to decide on whether to recognise the Taliban as the Afghan government.

"I think there is a lot of more to come before those decisions are made," he said. "The proof of the pudding will be obviously in their actions rather than their rhetoric."

Source: Reuters/vc

Related Topics

Afghanistan Taliban Britain

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us