Britain to aid ASEAN green energy transition as it readies to join regional trade bloc: UK High Commissioner

ON SUSTAINABILITY

Ms Owen said both Singapore and the UK had made “really strong commitments” toward decarbonising their economies.

“I think we can both have, including through our financial centres, a really catalytic effect on supporting other countries as they decarbonise too,” she said.

A green economy cooperation framework is currently being negotiated between the two countries, said Ms Owen, and is likely to focus on three areas of cooperation.

Identifying energy transition as the first focus, Ms Owen said: “We've both been very clear that hydrogen is going to form part of our future energy mix. So what can we do together to innovate, to bring in the technology, and to be able to implement that in a way that helps us?”

Noting that ASEAN was “very keen” on creating its own energy grid, Ms Owen said the UK could share its expertise as it has a “long experience in Europe of doing that”.

The second focus area is transport, with Ms Owen identifying both the UK and Singapore as hubs for maritime and aviation, and hence able to work together to figure out how to decarbonise those sectors.