Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

British diving instructor named as victim of fatal Sydney shark attack
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

British diving instructor named as victim of fatal Sydney shark attack

British diving instructor named as victim of fatal Sydney shark attack

The attack near Little Bay was the first fatal shark attack in Sydney since 1963 (Photo: AFP/ Muhammad FAROOQ)

18 Feb 2022 07:59AM (Updated: 18 Feb 2022 07:59AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SYDNEY: A 35-year-old British diving instructor has been identified as the person killed in a shark attack off a Sydney beach, Australian media reported on Friday (Feb 18), as officials reopened several beaches after the city's first fatal attack in 60 years.

Simon Nellist, who moved to Australia about six years ago, was killed on Wednesday off Little Bay beach, about 20 km (12 miles) south of Australia's largest city while training for a weekend charity swim event, reports said, citing his friends.

Nellist, a former UK Royal Air Force serviceman, was a member of the city's scuba diving club and a regular swimmer at the beach. Police have not yet formally identified the victim.

Authorities have set up drumlines, which are used to bait sharks, near the attack site, while drones and helicopters were searching to see if the shark was still in the area.

Related:

Local Randwick City mayor Dylan Parker said there had been no further sighting of sharks in the area and allowed several beaches to reopen after shutting them on Thursday, including the city's iconic Bondi beach.

Shark attacks near Sydney's beaches are rare due to the presence of specially designed "shark nets" that reduce the chance of a shark attack but do not create a total barrier between swimmers and sharks. It was the first fatal shark attack in Sydney since 1963, data showed.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us