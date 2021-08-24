Brunei reports first COVID-19 deaths in more than a year

KUALA LUMPUR: Brunei reported two coronavirus deaths on Tuesday (Aug 24), the first fatalities from COVID-19 in the Southeast Asian nation in more than a year as it battles a fresh outbreak.

An 85-year-old woman and a 69-year-old man, both Bruneians, died after contracting lung infections following their admission to a quarantine centre this month, the health ministry said.

It brings the total virus deaths in the sultanate on Borneo island to five since the start of the pandemic.

The country, home to about 450,000 people, reported its last COVID-19 death in June last year.