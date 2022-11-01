China’s businesses not expecting Sino-US ties to improve, regardless of US mid-term election results

BEIJING: Businesses in China are not hopeful that the country’s ties with the United States will improve, regardless of the outcome of the US mid-term elections this month.

The “China threat” rhetoric has morphed into a campaign issue, with both Democrats and Republicans competing to be hawkish on the Asian superpower.

Even if control of the US Congress flips in the elections, observers believe the strategic distrust between the global superpowers goes so deep that the change would hardly make a difference. Congress is made up of two parts – the House of Representatives and the Senate.