Six months on, businesses in once-busy Itaewon district still reeling from deadly Halloween crowd crush

SEOUL: Businesses in Itaewon are struggling to find their feet as visitors shun the once-busy district, after a tragic crowd crush that killed 159 people nearly six months ago.

But recent efforts by the government and Korean celebrities, including performances and the display of artworks, are slowly drawing customers back to Seoul’s popular nightlife district.

Since the deadly incident on Halloween last year, the normally buzzing Itaewon has been conspicuously quiet.

The Oct 29 incident killed 159 people and injured 196 who were out partying, in the first Halloween event in three years without COVID-19 restrictions and social distancing.