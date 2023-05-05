Calls for ‘chief heat officers’, urgent action plans as deadly heatwaves hit India

In India, the official criteria of a heatwave is when the temperature exceeds 37 degrees Celsius.

Such temperatures can be fatal to the human body, said authorities.

A FATAL HEATWAVE

The sweltering heat is taking its toll on Mumbai, with temperatures nearing 40 degrees Celsius, prompting heatwave warnings to be issued.

In the city of Navi Mumbai, 14 people have died of heatstroke as hundreds of thousands gathered in the blazing sun for an awards ceremony recently.

Social worker K Kumar, who was part of the crowd on that fateful day, told CNA: “The event was happening in an open ground. It's surrounded by small hills, but they're a little far away, so the heat got trapped, because it was an open ground with not many trees and not much shade.

“People got too hot and many had heat strokes.”