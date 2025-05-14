Cambodia, China begin their largest military drills

PHNOM PENH: Cambodia and China on Wednesday (May 14) began their largest joint military exercises, involving advanced Chinese military hardware including artillery, warships and robot battle dogs.
Cambodia has long been a staunch ally of China, receiving billions of dollars in investments, and Washington has voiced concerns that Beijing is using a Cambodian naval base it renovated on the Gulf of Thailand to expand its influence in the region.
Nearly 900 Chinese military personnel and more than 1,300 Cambodian soldiers are taking part in the drills that will last until May 28, the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces (RCAF) said in a statement.
The drills will feature advanced Chinese military hardware, including armoured vehicles, helicopters, warships, reconnaissance drones and robot battle dogs, the statement said.
It said the annual exercises were to "develop deeper ties and cooperation" between the two armies.
"The exercises are bigger than last year in terms of both personnel and equipment," RCAF spokesman Thong Solimo told AFP.
He said a large Chinese naval vessel, the Changbai Shan, docked at Cambodia's Beijing-renovated Ream Naval Base on Monday with the military equipment for the drills.
Cambodian political analyst Ou Virak told AFP that "China does want to flex its muscle" and to send a message that "it's a superpower" through the exercises, dubbed Golden Dragon.
"Definitely China is trying to ... grow its influence within the region," he said.
"Beyond just flexing the muscle, it needs to build confidence amongst its partners to say to the partners that China is growing, China is expanding, China is also getting stronger, both in size but also in technological advancement, as well as military might," Ou Virak added.
Cambodia is also expected to receive two warships from China.
The first Golden Dragon drills were held in 2016, and in early 2017 Cambodia scrapped a similar joint exercise – "Angkor Sentinel" – which had been held for the preceding seven years with US forces.
The drills follow a two-day visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping to Cambodia in April to deepen ties between the two countries.