Cambodia hails opening of naval base renovated by China

REAM, Cambodia: Cambodia's leader Hun Manet said on Saturday (Apr 5) there was "nothing to hide" as he inaugurated a naval base renovated in recent years by China, after Washington had voiced concern over Beijing's role in the upgrades.



The United States has said the Ream Naval Base, located off Cambodia's southern coast, could give China a key strategic position in the Gulf of Thailand near the disputed South China Sea, which Beijing claims almost in its entirety.



Cambodian senior officials have repeatedly denied that the base is for use by any single foreign power, following US media reports in 2022 saying that the new facilities at Ream were being built for the exclusive use of the Chinese navy.



Military representatives from various nations attended a ceremony on Saturday marking the inauguration of the renovated Ream base, with Cambodia rolling out the red carpet for a delegation from China's People's Liberation Army.



Prime Minister Hun Manet hailed the opening of the upgraded port at the event, where Cambodian and Chinese flags were flown.



"We hold the live inauguration today because we want both Cambodian people, and people and all forces around the world to stop casting doubt about it," he said in a speech.



"From today Cambodia will welcome all friends to hold joint exercises in the Ream base. We have nothing to hide at all," he added.



Hun Manet promised that the new and improved facility would not be for Beijing's "exclusive" use and that ships from other countries would be allowed to dock.