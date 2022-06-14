Cambodia convicts opposition figures in mass trial

PHNOM PENH: A Phnom Penh court convicted around 60 opposition figures including an outspoken Cambodian-American activist in a mass trial on Tuesday (Jun 14) as long-serving leader Hun Sen cracks down on dissent ahead of national elections next year.

Opposition leader Sam Rainsy, who has lived in France since 2016 to avoid jail for convictions he says are politically motivated, had another eight years added to his existing sentence.

Outside court, Cambodian-American lawyer and campaigner Theary Seng - dressed as the Statue of Liberty - was abruptly dragged into a car by police after receiving a six-year jail term for treason.

"I am ready for a guilty verdict because this regime will not let me go free," Theary Seng said before her conviction.

"It will be an unfair and unjust verdict because I am innocent, the others charged with me are innocent," the 51-year-old added.

Patrick Murphy, the United States ambassador to Cambodia, tweeted that he was "deeply troubled" by the verdict against Theary Seng.

"Freedom of expression and association, and tolerance of dissenting views, are vital components of democracy," the ambassador said, calling for her release.