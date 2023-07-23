Cambodia's ruling party claims 'landslide' election victory

PHNOM PENH: Cambodia's ruling party declared on Sunday (Jul 23) that it had won a "landslide" victory in an election where all meaningful opposition to long-time ruler Hun Sen was eliminated before polling day.

The 70-year-old former Khmer Rouge cadre has ruled since 1985 and faces no real contest in this vote, with opposition parties banned, challenger candidates forced to flee and freedom of expression stifled.

His Cambodian People's Party (CPP) is expected to retain all 125 seats in the lower house, prolonging his grip on power and paving the way for a dynastic succession some critics have compared to North Korean politics.

The only serious opposition party was disqualified on a technicality in the run-up to the polls and it will be a surprise if any of the 17 other small, poorly funded parties win seats.

"We've won in a landslide ... but we can't calculate the number of seats yet," said Sok Eysan, spokesperson for the Cambodian People's Party (CPP), which ran virtually unopposed.

More than 9.7 million people were registered to vote in the seventh election since the United Nations first sponsored polls in 1993 after years of conflict - including the genocidal Khmer Rouge - left the country devastated.

Over the last 30 years, what hopes the international community might have had for a vibrant multi-party democracy in Cambodia have been flattened by the juggernaut of Hun Sen's rule.

The veteran prime minister has begun to look to the future, saying that he would hand over to his son, four-star general Hun Manet - possibly even in the coming weeks.

"We have exercised our civil right and responsibility and right... of citizens to vote to choose the party we love to lead the country," the 45-year-old scion told reporters after casting his ballot.

Many wonder whether Hun Manet, educated in the United States and Britain, might bring change to the country - though Hun Sen has made it clear that he intends to keep pulling strings even after his son takes over.

Asked by AFP what he planned to do for Cambodia when he became prime minister, Hun Manet replied: "I have no comment on that."

Rights groups have condemned the election.

On the eve of voting, a 17-strong coalition - including the Asian Network for Free Elections (ANFREL) and the International Federation for Human Rights (FIDH) - characterised the polls as being of "profound concern".

Voter turnout recorded at 3.16 pm (0816 GMT) was 78 per cent, with 7,601,326 votes cast, according to the National Election Committee.