Succession plan: Cambodia PM's favoured son on path to power

PHNOM PENH: After nearly four decades as Cambodian leader, Hun Sen goes into elections this weekend certain of victory and vowing to eventually hand power to his eldest son.

But the 70-year-old has given no timeframe for his dynastic succession and signalled he will continue to wield influence even after standing down.

Sunday's (Jul 23) vote is widely deemed a sham thanks to the near-total absence of genuine opposition parties, and critics say that more than 30 years after UN-brokered peace accords ended decades of bloody conflict, Cambodian democracy is in a sorry state.

"Nobody can block the steps forward of Hun Sen or Hun Manet," the prime minister told voters in June.

"After Hun Sen, it will be Hun Manet."

While no fixed date has been given for a transfer of power, Hun Manet, 45, has taken on a number of his father's campaign duties this year.

In a highly symbolic gesture at a rally for the ruling Cambodian People's Party (CPP) this month, Hun Sen passed the party flag to Hun Manet, who led a crowd of supporters on a march through Phnom Penh.