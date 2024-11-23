Cambodia's flagship canal in hot water as China funding dries up

PHNOM PENH: At a ceremony in August, Cambodia's leader Hun Manet knelt to receive blessings from saffron-robed monks as fireworks and balloons heralded the breaking of ground for a canal he hopes will transform his country's economic fortunes.

Addressing hundreds of people waving the Cambodian flag, Hun Manet said China would contribute 49 per cent to the funding of the Funan Techo Canal that will link the Mekong River to the Gulf of Thailand and reduce Cambodia's shipping reliance on its neighbour Vietnam.

Cambodia's government estimates the strategic infrastructure project will cost US$1.7 billion, nearly 4 per cent of Cambodia's annual gross domestic product.

But months later, China's financial contribution remains in doubt.

Four people directly involved in the investment plans or briefed about them told Reuters Beijing has expressed misgivings about the project and has not made definitive commitments on its funding.

"It is normal business practice for Chinese companies to assist Cambodia in exploring the construction of comprehensive water conservancy projects in accordance with market principles," China's foreign ministry said in an emailed statement to Reuters when asked about the canal.

The Chinese ministry did not answer a direct question about the funding but said the two countries were "ironclad friends", a comment echoed by Hun Manet in late October.

Cambodia's government declined requests for interviews, and its press officers did not reply in recent weeks to requests for comments about the canal's funding.

After Reuters published this article, Cambodia's ministry for public works said late on Friday that the story and other media accounts of implementation problems with the canal were "not true" and were "without clear basis".

"The working group on the project has been actively progressing by cooperating with national and international institutions, contrary to what is stated in the news," the ministry said in a statement. It did not mention China or say anything about funding for the project.

The ministry and a government spokesperson did not immediately respond on Saturday to Reuters requests for clarification.