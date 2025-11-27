Cambodia government rejects CNA commentary on efforts to dismantle scam networks

The Cambodian government on Wednesday (Nov 26) rejected a commentary published on CNA about the country's efforts to crack down on scam centres.

In a statement released by the interior ministry, a spokesperson listed four points to clarify to "the national and international community to avoid misunderstanding".

The commentary was written by Mr Nirmal Ghosh – a foreign correspondent with the Straits Times for 30 years, including 13 years as the bureau chief of Indochina.

He said that while raids and arrests in Cambodia have generated regular headlines, "appearances are deceiving" and the scam industry in the country "remains deeply and structurally embedded".

The spokesperson for Cambodia's interior ministry said the commentary was "based on the emotions and political views of Mr Nirmal Ghosh" and was a generalisation that did not reflect the truth and hard work of Cambodian and international authorities.

"Although Cambodia has been committed to the absolute principle of opposing all cross-border crimes from the beginning, on the contrary, Cambodia is not the only country affected by all types of transnational crimes that are occurring across the region and the globe," the spokesperson said.

"Even developed countries are facing, tackling, and cracking down on the same crimes. In this regard, the CNA website itself has also produced in-depth, professional investigative documentaries that exposed one country in Southeast Asia as a major centre for transnational crime in the region."

Cambodia "warmly welcomes" international cooperation from other countries' authorities, and said it has worked with the US, Japan, Australia, South Korea and Singapore, among others.

"The commentary mentioned above not only affects Cambodia but also affects the task forces of partner countries, with whom Cambodia has provided active and close cooperation," said the spokesperson.