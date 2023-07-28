Hopes for change in Cambodia 'illusion': Opposition leader

PARIS: Any hopes that Cambodia could become more democratic or friendlier to the West after Prime Minister Hun Sen's departure are misguided, leading opposition figure Sam Rainsy said.

Hun Sen, one of the world's longest-serving leaders, this week said he would resign and hand power to his eldest son, Hun Manet, after almost four decades of hardline rule.

The former Khmer Rouge cadre has run the kingdom since 1985, eliminating all opposition to his power, with rival parties banned, challengers forced to flee and freedom of expression stifled.

"Some people think that with Hun Manet, Hun Sen's son, it will be better than with the father, the regime will be better, the Cambodian people will have more freedoms. The new government would be less hostile to the West, would distance itself from China," Rainsy told AFP in an interview from his exile base in Paris.

"I think this is pure illusion."