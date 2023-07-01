Cambodia's Hun Sen kicks off campaign for virtually unopposed election

PHNOM PENH: Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen on Saturday (Jul 1) commenced his ruling party's campaign for an election later this month – a poll that has been criticised as a sham after the main opposition party was prevented from running.

The 70-year-old strongman, who has ruled the nation of 16 million for four decades, spoke before a crowd in the capital of Phnom Penh. He stood beside his son Hun Manet, who is also a candidate in the polls and widely tipped as his successor.

Hun Sen said his Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) has ensured peace, socio-economic development and the strengthening of democracy, adding that rights and freedoms were being respected.

But he also warned that any attempts to incite "social disorder" or rebellion would be put down.

Other than the CPP, only small parties with little funding or popularity will be standing in the Jul 23 election.

The main opposition party was dissolved in 2017 over an alleged coup attempt, with scores of its members imprisoned. A party formed from its remnants was barred in May over a paperwork discrepancy.

Hun Sen also recently ordered Cambodia's parliament to revise the law so that anyone who does not vote will be barred from contesting any future elections.