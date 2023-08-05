Hun Sen heir could get New York business reception after Cambodia succession

WASHINGTON: The incoming hereditary ruler of Cambodia, a country Washington is keen to pull out of Beijing's orbit, could meet CEOs of US firms interested in investing there in New York next month, the head of the US business lobby for Southeast Asia told Reuters.

Cambodia's long-ruling Prime Minister Hun Sen has said he will hand power to his Western-educated son, Hun Manet, 45, this month, after the incumbent Cambodian People's Party (CPP) swept a July general election in which it was virtually unopposed.

"We hope to host (Hun Manet). We hope to see if there's a way to start a new chapter" between the Washington and Phnom Penh, Ted Osius, president of the US-ASEAN Business Council said on Thursday.

"It's not an entirely new chapter (but) he’s not his dad, he's a different person. So maybe there's some opportunities here."

Talks were underway for a hotel reception around the UN General Assembly (UNGA) meetings held in September, said Osius, a former career diplomat who served as America's ambassador to Cambodia's neighbor Vietnam.

"(We’ll) bring in CEOs, high-level execs who are interested in Cambodia and might want to get a view of the new guy. And I think he would welcome that."

Washington, which has over the years denounced Hun Sen's authoritarian and anti-democratic moves, has said the elections were "neither free nor fair".