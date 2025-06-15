Cambodia seeks ICJ help over Thai border dispute: PM
PHNOM PENH: Cambodia has asked the International Court of Justice to help resolve a Thai border dispute that turned into a bloody military clash last month, Prime Minister Hun Manet said on Sunday (Jun 15).
One Cambodian soldier was killed on May 28 as troops exchanged fire in a disputed area known as the Emerald Triangle, where the borders of Cambodia, Thailand and Laos meet.
The Thai and Cambodian armies both said they had acted in self-defence, but agreed to reposition their soldiers to avoid confrontations.
Thailand has tightened border controls with Cambodia in recent days, while Cambodia ordered troops on Friday to stay on "full alert" and banned Thai dramas from TV and cinemas.
Hun Manet said in a Facebook post on Sunday that "Cambodia submitted an official letter to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to seek a resolution on the border dispute" in four areas - the site of last month's clash and three ancient temples.
"Cambodia chooses international law and peace," the Cambodian leader said.
"Cambodia only needs justice, fairness and clarity in border demarcation and delimitation with our neighbouring countries, so that our future generations will not continue to have issues with each other."
Hun Manet said Friday his government was waiting to hear from Thailand whether it would join Cambodia in its bid to refer the dispute to the ICJ.
The row dates back to the drawing of the countries' 800km frontier in the early 20th century during the French occupation of Indochina.
The Emerald Triangle area, the site of a deadly skirmish between Thai and Cambodian soldiers is no stranger to conflict. But residents along the disputed border fear the impacts of war, as they watch both militaries step up to the brink.
Cambodia has previously sought help from the ICJ in a territorial dispute over a border temple.
The court ruled the area belonged to Cambodia, but Thailand said it did not accept the court's jurisdiction.
Violence sparked by the dispute has led to 28 deaths in the region since 2008.
Officials from the two countries met in Phnom Penh on Saturday over the border spat and Thailand's foreign ministry said the meeting had "made progress in building mutual understanding".
More meetings are due on Sunday.