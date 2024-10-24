Detained Cambodian journalist seeks bail

PHNOM PENH: An award-winning Cambodian journalist, arrested over social media posts, applied for bail on Thursday (Oct 24) after pro-government media released a prison video showing him apologising to the country's leaders.

Police arrested Mech Dara on Sep 30 after stopping a car carrying him and his family from Sihanoukville, a coastal city where many suspected cyber scam operations take place.

Dara is renowned for his reporting on human trafficking in Cambodia's notorious cyber scam industry and his arrest on charges of inciting social disorder drew international condemnation.

Government-friendly media outlet Fresh News released footage late on Wednesday showing Dara dressed in an orange prison uniform, hands pressed together in supplication and apparently kneeling.

In the minute-long video, Dara apologises to Cambodia's former leader Hun Sen and his son Hun Manet, the current prime minister, saying his posts contained "false information that is harmful to the leaders and the country".

Dara also said he would stop posting material that is "harmful" to them and Cambodia.

In a separate statement, released along with the video, Dara asked the court to release him and for the charges against him to be dropped.

Dara's lawyer Duch Piseth told AFP he had submitted a bail request to Phnom Penh Municipal Court on Thursday morning.

"Following his apology video, we have a lot of positive hope that Dara would be released at some point today," he told AFP.

The apology video came hours after a meeting between Cambodian PM Hun Manet and visiting United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Administrator Samantha Power, who told reporters that she raised Dara's arrest with him.