Cambodia’s missing artefacts: Team to call on Asian Civilisations Museum in Singapore

SINGAPORE: A Cambodian team on a global quest to hunt down and retrieve scores of what it says are lost national artefacts is turning its attention closer to home.

Singapore, Japan, Korea and Taiwan are slated as future stops after a recently concluded mission to the United Kingdom to examine more than 100 Cambodian antiquities, some of which the delegation believes to be stolen.

Members of the team - which includes government officials, archaeologists, historians and conservators - told CNA on Tuesday (Oct 18) that they expect to open discussions with Singapore's Asian Civilisations Museum (ACM) soon but did not specify a date.

The ACM in August was forced to defend its acquisition and provenance processes after Nepalese activists claimed an allegedly stolen 400-year-old religious sculpture was in the museum's possession.

Nepal's Department of Archaeology told CNA it is preparing a report to try and initiate a diplomatic process to recover the object.

The Cambodian restitution team is keen to view the ACM's Cambodian collection, which according to online heritage portal roots.sg contains 136 items.

"We're taking a position that all these museums are very likely not to have any proper export licence documents, and that many of them are sitting on stolen antiquities," said the team's head and legal adviser Bradley Gordon.

"There's lots of space for collaboration with Singapore ... I could see ACM being a great partner. So I think we need to have that dialogue."