Cambodia PM says Myanmar junta welcome at ASEAN if progress made

PHNOM PENH: Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen on Tuesday (Jan 25) confirmed he had invited Myanmar's junta chief to a summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), on the condition he makes progress on a peace plan he agreed to last year.

Hun Sen, the ASEAN chair, said he would talk to military chief Min Aung Hlaing by video on Wednesday, noting that since their Jan 7 meeting in Myanmar, ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi had been sentenced to four years' detention and military aircraft had been deployed in operations.

Min Aung Hlaing led a coup in Myanmar last year and ASEAN made a surprise move in barring his junta from key meetings over its failure to honour a five-point ASEAN "consensus" that included ceasing hostilities and allowing dialogue.

"He (Hun Sen) said that he had invited HE (His Excellency) Min Aung Hlaing to attend the ASEAN summit if there was progress in the implementation of the five points agreed unanimously," said a statement on Hun Sen's Facebook page, summarising a call with Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

"But if not, he must send a non-political representative to ASEAN meetings."