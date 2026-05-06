Cambodian PM's cousin says owned 30% of scam-linked firm

PHNOM PENH: A cousin of Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet said on Wednesday (May 6) he owned a 30 per cent stake in a digital payments platform linked to cyberscams and money laundering and sanctioned by Washington.

The US government last year accused Huione Group, which owned several companies offering e-commerce, payment and cryptocurrency exchange services, including Huione Pay, of laundering funds for transnational criminal groups perpetrating scams from Southeast Asia.

Huione's former chairman, Li Xiong, was extradited to China last month.

Chinese authorities say he was central to a major transnational gambling and fraud syndicate and is suspected of multiple crimes.

"I would like to inform the public that I have indeed owned 30 per cent of shares in HUIONE PAY PLC," businessman Hun To said in a statement.

Li owned 62 per cent of Huione Pay's shares, while Hun To owned 30 per cent, according to a report by liquidator Reachs & Partners.

Huione Pay's liquidation was completed in October 2025, it said.

Hun To said he did not manage the business operations of Huione Pay and "never received any profits, dividends or assets from that company".