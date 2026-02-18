Cambodian PM says Thailand is occupying territory after Trump-brokered ceasefire

WASHINGTON: Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet told Reuters on Tuesday (Feb 17) that Thai forces are occupying Cambodian territory after fighting last year despite a peace accord brokered by United States President Donald Trump, and called on Thailand to allow a joint boundary commission to begin working on their disputed border.

In his first interview with international media, Hun Manet, who took over power from his father in 2023, hailed warmer ties with Washington and said his government was working to address cyber scam centres that have proliferated in the country.

Hun Manet travelled to Washington to attend a meeting of Trump's Board of Peace this week, and said he hoped the new body could play a role in de-escalating the situation on the border, which he described as "fragile" despite a December ceasefire that ended renewed fighting. The board was created to oversee a Gaza peace plan, but Trump has said it could take on a broader role.

Thailand has said it is maintaining troop positions as part of de-escalation measures and has denied it is occupying territory.

"We are adhering to the joint statement, which agreed to maintain existing troop deployments. There has been no reinforcement," Thailand's Defence Ministry spokesperson, Rear Admiral Surasant Kongsiri, told Reuters.

"VIOLATION OF OUR SOVEREIGNTY"

The comments from Cambodia's leader on the border conflict underscore the risk that the conflict could reignite once again despite Trump continuing to promote the success of the peace deal.

The worst fighting in more than a decade, which broke out in July, has displaced hundreds of thousands of people and disrupted trade across the 817km border.

An October peace accord signed with Trump and Malaysia's prime minister broke down within a matter of weeks before a new ceasefire was reached on Dec 27.