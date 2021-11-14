Cambodia to end quarantine for COVID-19 vaccinated travellers

PHNOM PENH: Cambodia will stop requiring quarantine for travellers who have been vaccinated for COVID-19 starting on Monday, Prime Minister Hun Sen said on Sunday (Nov 14).

The prime minister made the announcement in a voice message on social media after the Southeast Asian country has required lengthy quarantine for more than 18 months.

"After seeing that people have two doses and a negative COVID test, they will be allowed to travel all over the Kingdom of Cambodia," he said.

Hun Sen said travellers will have to show their negative test 72 hours prior to travel and have two vaccine doses. Those who are unvaccinated will be quarantined for 14 days.