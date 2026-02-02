Nearly 1,800 Chinese among thousands held in huge Cambodian raid on scam compound

Cambodia has carried out a massive raid on scammer gangs, detaining more than 2,000 people amid pressure from China to crack down on its online fraud industry.

Nearly 1,800 Chinese nationals were among those held, according to the Cambodian interior ministry.

A ministry statement said that Cambodian police had conducted a large-scale enforcement operation on Saturday (Jan 31) morning at an online fraud compound in Bavet, the largest city in the southeastern province of Svay Rieng, which borders Vietnam.

A total of 2,044 foreigners were detained, of whom 1,792 were from mainland China, five from Taiwan, and 177 from Vietnam.

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

A further 179 were Myanmar nationals, the ministry said, with the rest hailing from neighbouring Southeast and South Asian countries.

The statement did not say if Cambodia intended to extradite the foreign suspects to their home countries.