Cambodia says Thai troops kill one in fresh border clashes

PHNOM PENH: Cambodia and Thailand traded accusations of fresh clashes along their border on Wednesday (Nov 12), with Phnom Penh reporting one civilian shot dead in hostilities flaring after Bangkok paused the implementation of a United States-backed peace deal.

Five days of combat erupted between Thailand and Cambodia this July, killing 43 people and displacing around 300,000 before a truce backed by US President Donald Trump took effect.

However, Thailand on Monday paused implementation of a follow-on deal to wind down hostilities, claiming a blast from a newly laid landmine had wounded four of its soldiers.

Just two days later, officials on both sides have reported gunfire across the boundary between Thailand's Sa Kaeo province and Cambodia's Banteay Meanchey province.

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet said three civilians were wounded and one killed.

"The action goes against the humanitarian spirit and recent agreements to resolve border issues peacefully," he said in a post on Facebook.

But Bangkok blamed Cambodian troops who "fired shots into Thai territory", Royal Thai Army spokesman Winthai Suvaree said.

Thai troops "took cover and fired warning shots in response", he said, with the incident lasting about 10 minutes with no Thai casualties reported.

Cambodia's information ministry shared images and video which it alleged showed wounded civilians, including one man being treated in an ambulance with a bloodied leg.

AFP was not able to verify the provenance of the images.