Cambodia says Thailand bombs casino hub on border

PHNOM PENH: Cambodia said Thailand's military on Thursday (Dec 18) bombed the casino town of Poipet, a major crossing between the two nations, as foreign powers pressured them to halt reignited border clashes.

Thai forces "dropped two bombs in the area of Poipet Municipality, Banteay Meanchey Province" at around 11am on Thursday, the Cambodian defence ministry said in a statement.

Thailand has not yet confirmed any strike on Poipet - a bustling casino hub popular with Thai gamblers.

The renewed fighting between the Southeast Asian neighbours this month has killed at least 21 people in Thailand and 17 in Cambodia, while displacing around 800,000, officials said.

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The conflict stems from a territorial dispute over the colonial-era demarcation of their 800km border and a smattering of ancient temple ruins situated on the frontier.

Each side has blamed the other for instigating the fresh fighting and traded accusations of attacks on civilians.