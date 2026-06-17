Cambodia scam centre leader extradited to China

BEIJING: An alleged leading member of a prominent crime syndicate that operated scam centres in Cambodia has been extradited back to China, Beijing said on Wednesday (Jun 17).

Cambodia has emerged as a hub for crime syndicates running fake romantic relationship and cryptocurrency investment schemes in which scammers - some willing, others trafficked - defraud internet users around the world.

But under pressure from several countries including China, which has called for the complete eradication of the scam centres, Cambodian authorities say they are cracking down on the industry.

China's Ministry of Public Security (MPS) published a video on Wednesday showing a man it identified as Liu Ren in handcuffs as security forces lifted a black bag off his head, after he had been escorted off a China Southern plane.

"Recently, with the strong support of relevant Cambodian authorities, a task force dispatched by the Ministry of Public Security successfully extradited Liu Ren - a key member of the Chen Zhi criminal syndicate - back to China from Phnom Penh," the ministry said in a statement.

Phnom Penh extradited Prince Group's China-born founder Chen Zhi in January after his Cambodian conglomerate was sanctioned by the US and UK governments months earlier over its alleged involvement in cyberscams.