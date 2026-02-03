Thai military finds fake police setups at Cambodian scam complex

Thailand's military said on Monday (Feb 2) that it had recovered evidence of transnational fraud from a Cambodian scam compound.

The O'Smach complex, which is located along the disputed Cambodia-Thailand border, was seized by Thai forces during clashes last year between the two countries.

Thai military officials said the complex had housed thousands of people, many of them victims of human trafficking, who were forced to scam strangers or face punishment.

O'Smach was previously named by the United States as a base for scam operations.