Cambodia set to open Chinese-renovated naval base

PHNOM PENH: Cambodia will inaugurate a Chinese-renovated naval base next month, an army spokesman said on Tuesday (Mar 18), with a Japanese warship expected to be the first to dock at the site that has drawn concerns from the United States.

Washington has said the Ream naval base, located off Cambodia's southern coast, could give Beijing a key strategic position in the Gulf of Thailand near the disputed South China Sea, which China claims almost in its entirety.

"The first phase of the Ream base is planned to be inaugurated on April 2," Major General Thong Solimo, spokesman for the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces (RCAF), told AFP.

RCAF's Commander-in-chief Vong Pisen told Japanese military attache officials about the schedule during a meeting on Tuesday, Thong Solimo said, adding that Cambodia would "allow a Japanese military ship to dock at the Ream base first" following the ribbon-cutting.

General Chhum Socheat, a defence ministry spokesman, told AFP that ships from "friends of Cambodia" would also be allowed to dock at Ream as long as they met conditions, adding he "did not deny" that would include a US vessel.

Cambodia has long been one of China's staunchest allies in Southeast Asia, and Beijing has extended its influence over Phnom Penh in recent years.

Under former leader Hun Sen – Prime Minister Hun Manet's father – China has poured billions of dollars into infrastructure investment, while Washington's relationship with Phnom Penh has deteriorated.