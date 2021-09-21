Cambodian students build manned drone to aid community

PHNOM PENH: Inspired at first by a desire to beat their city's notorious traffic, a group of Cambodian students have designed a prototype drone that they hope can eventually be used to ferry people around Phnom Penh and even help fight fires.

With eight propellers and using a school chair for the pilot's seat, the drone was developed by students at the National Polytechnic Institute of Cambodia (NPIC) on the outskirts of the capital.

"The drone, when we see it flying without a pilot, there is a lot of shaking but when I sit on it and fly ... it becomes more stable and I feel so excited," said Lonh Vannsith, 21, the pilot of the drone.

"We wanted to solve some problems for our society by making a taxi drone and ... inventing drones for firefighters," he said, noting how, for example, they hoped it could reach the upper floors of a building to bring a hose where a fire truck could not reach.

The prototype can carry a pilot weighing up to 60kg and fly for about 10 minutes for a distance of 1km. It took three years of research and development and cost around US$20,000 to build.