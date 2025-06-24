Border confusion as Thailand shuts land crossings with Cambodia

ARANYAPRATHET, Thailand: Dozens of tourists and workers, some carrying children, were left stranded on Tuesday (Jun 24) at Thailand's main land crossing with Cambodia, after the army stopped almost all border traffic in an escalating territorial dispute.

Thailand has closed crossing points in all seven border provinces to everyone except students and those seeking medical treatment, after a long-running row erupted into military clashes last month in which a Cambodian soldier was killed.

There was confusion at the Ban Khlong Luek checkpoint in Sa Kaeo province - the main crossing for people travelling overland to Cambodia's Siem Reap, where the Angkor Wat complex is located.

Around 50 Cambodian workers, mostly vendors who regularly cross into Thailand for trade, found themselves stuck at the checkpoint, unable to return home.

"I wanted to go back last night but had to sleep at my shop instead because police didn't allow me to cross," said Malin Po, 38, a clothing seller.

"I usually cross every day because I come to work in Thailand and go back home to Cambodia."

She said no one had explained why the checkpoint was closed, leaving many frustrated.

Riot police were stationed near the crossing point - a grand archway sealed shut with yellow railings - as people trudged back towards the Thai side after being turned away.

Chanta Wo, 32, a Cambodian carpenter based in Sa Kaeo, said he was trying to cross the border after learning that his 73-year-old mother-in-law had just died.

Travelling with his wife, brother, two-year-old daughter and one-month-old baby, he was seen changing his infant son's nappy on a bench near the checkpoint.

"I was warned away by the police ... I'm very concerned," he told AFP.