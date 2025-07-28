Thailand and Cambodia agree to 'unconditional' ceasefire

PUTRAJAYA: Thailand and Cambodia's leaders agreed on Monday (Jul 28) to an "unconditional" ceasefire after five days of fighting along their jungle-clad frontier that has killed at least 36 people and forced tens of thousands to flee.

The flare-up over a long-disputed border area was the deadliest since violence raged from 2008 to 2011 over the territory, which is claimed by both sides because of a vague demarcation made by Cambodia's French colonial administrators in 1907.

The two countries agreed to "an immediate and unconditional" ceasefire, Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said. The ceasefire is set to take effect from midnight local time.

The announcement follows a mediation meeting at Anwar's official residence in Malaysia, which currently chairs the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

Thailand's acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai and Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Manet met shortly after 7am GMT in Anwar's presence.

"This is a vital first step," Anwar told reporters, adding both leaders have "expressed their positions and willingness to ... an immediate ceasefire, a return to de-escalation and the restoration of peace and security".