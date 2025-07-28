Thailand and Cambodia agree to 'unconditional' ceasefire
The "immediate and unconditional" ceasefire is set to take effect at midnight local time.
PUTRAJAYA: Thailand and Cambodia's leaders agreed on Monday (Jul 28) to an "unconditional" ceasefire after five days of fighting along their jungle-clad frontier that has killed at least 36 people and forced tens of thousands to flee.
The flare-up over a long-disputed border area was the deadliest since violence raged from 2008 to 2011 over the territory, which is claimed by both sides because of a vague demarcation made by Cambodia's French colonial administrators in 1907.
The two countries agreed to "an immediate and unconditional" ceasefire, Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said. The ceasefire is set to take effect from midnight local time.
The announcement follows a mediation meeting at Anwar's official residence in Malaysia, which currently chairs the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.
Thailand's acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai and Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Manet met shortly after 7am GMT in Anwar's presence.
"This is a vital first step," Anwar told reporters, adding both leaders have "expressed their positions and willingness to ... an immediate ceasefire, a return to de-escalation and the restoration of peace and security".
Both Phumtham and Hun thanked US President Donald Trump for supporting the talks.
Hun added "the solutions that Prime Minister Anwar just announced will set a condition for moving forward for our bilateral discussion to return to normalcy of the relationship".
Phumtham said the agreement reflected Thailand’s desire to find a peaceful resolution to the conflict while continuing to protect its sovereignty and the lives of its people.
He added that Thailand agreed to the ceasefire "with assurance ... that it will be carried out successfully in good faith by both sides".
At least 36 people have been killed and more than 200,000 displaced as the countries, both popular tourist destinations, fought over a smattering of contested border temples.