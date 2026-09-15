Cambodia 'playing the victim', Thailand tells global mediators

SINGAPORE: Thailand accused Cambodia on Tuesday (Sep 15) of playing the victim in a dispute over maritime resources, as the Southeast Asian neighbours took their feud to international mediators a year after deadly clashes over their land border.

Cambodia, which initiated the case before the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) in Singapore, said it hoped the hearings would yield a peaceful resolution for both countries.

In May this year, Thailand unilaterally pulled out of a bilateral framework agreement that aimed to resolve overlapping maritime border claims, but denied any link to their land dispute.

Cambodia subsequently initiated a UN-backed conciliation process at the PCA, saying it hoped to return to constructive negotiations.

Presenting Bangkok's case before a five-member panel of international legal experts, Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow said Cambodia sought to "vilify Thailand through false narratives, distortion of facts, and unfounded accusations ... including at international forums".

"It does this by playing the role of a victim with a sense of self-righteousness aimed at claiming the moral high ground," he said.

Last year's clashes in July and December left dozens of people dead and displaced more than a million before a truce was agreed.

Thailand has said it withdrew from the framework agreement, called "MoU 44", because "no progress had been made" in implementing it. Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul denied the move was linked to the fighting.

The 2001 memorandum of understanding covers a resource-rich maritime territory of around 27,000 sq km to which both Cambodia and Thailand lay claim.