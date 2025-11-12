Cambodia, Thailand trade accusations of fresh border clashes

PHNOM PENH: Cambodia and Thailand traded accusations of fresh clashes along their border on Wednesday (Nov 12), after Bangkok said it was pausing the implementation of a US-backed peace deal.

Five days of hostilities erupted between Thailand and Cambodia this July, killing 43 people and displacing around 300,000 before a truce backed by US President Donald Trump took effect.

However, Thailand on Monday paused implementation of a follow-on deal to wind down hostilities, claiming a blast from a newly laid landmine had wounded four of its soldiers.

Just two days later, officials on both sides have reported gunfire across the boundary between Thailand's Sa Kaeo province and Cambodia's Banteay Meanchey province.

"Thai soldiers opened fire on civilians," Cambodian information minister Neth Pheaktra told AFP, citing a toll from local authorities that reported five wounded.

Royal Thai Army spokesman Winthai Suvaree said Cambodian soldiers "fired shots into Thai territory" around 4pm (5pm, Singapore time) and that its troops "took cover and fired warning shots in response".

"The incident lasted about 10 minutes before calm was restored," he said in a statement. "No Thai casualties were reported."

Cambodia's information ministry shared images and video which it alleged showed wounded civilians, including one man being treated in an ambulance with a bloodied leg.

AFP was not able to verify the provenance of the images.