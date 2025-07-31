Cambodia urges Thailand to return soldiers taken in border clashes

PHNOM PENH: Cambodia called on Thailand on Thursday (Jul 31) to return 20 soldiers it said were taken captive hours after a ceasefire to halt the neighbours' bloodiest border clashes in decades.

The two countries agreed a truce on Tuesday following five days of clashes that killed at least 43 people on both sides – the latest eruption of a long-standing dispute over contested border temples on their 800km frontier.

Bangkok said there were no reports of violence during the night up to 7am, after both sides traded allegations of ceasefire breaches on Wednesday.

Cambodian defence ministry spokeswoman Maly Socheata said Thursday that talks were underway for the release of 20 soldiers.

"We will do our best to continue negotiations with the Thai side in order to bring all our soldiers back home safely and as soon possible," she told a briefing.

"We call on the Thai side to send all 20 military personnel back to Cambodia as soon as possible."

The troops were captured around 7.50 am on Tuesday, she said, nearly eight hours after the ceasefire came into effect.

Thailand's government said Wednesday the detained soldiers were being treated in line with international humanitarian law and military regulations, and would be returned when the border situation stabilises.

UN rights chief Volker Turk urged the neighbouring nations to implement their ceasefire deal in full and take rapid steps to build confidence and peace.

"This crucial agreement must be fully respected, in good faith, by both sides, as diplomatic efforts continue, in a bid to resolve the root causes of the conflict," he said.