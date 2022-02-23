Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Cambodia vaccinates children aged three to five against COVID-19
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Cambodia vaccinates children aged three to five against COVID-19

Cambodia vaccinates children aged three to five against COVID-19

A child receives a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a health centre as Cambodia begins to vaccinate children aged 3 to 5 years old, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Feb 23, 2022. (Photo: REUTERS/Cindy Liu)

23 Feb 2022 07:07PM (Updated: 23 Feb 2022 07:07PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PHNOM PENH: Cambodia started vaccinating children as young as three against COVID-19 on Wednesday, becoming one of the first countries to cover the age group of those below five.

The Southeast Asian nation has vaccinated more than 90 per cent of its population of 16 million, for one of the highest rates in the region, official data show. In January, it started rolling out a fourth dose for high-risk groups.

The inoculation drive for toddlers began in the capital of Phnom Penh, with hundreds of people queueing outside clinics where medical staff in personal protection gear gave doses to teary-eyed or wailing children.

A child receives a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a health centre as Cambodia begins to vaccinate children aged 3 to 5 years old, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Feb 23, 2022. (Photo: REUTERS/Cindy Liu)
A child receives a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a health center as Cambodia begins to vaccinate children aged 3 to 5 years old, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, February 23, 2022. REUTERS/Cindy Liu

"I brought my kid with hope of stopping the spread of COVID-19, and I hope all parents would do so too," said Heng Davy, a 28-year-old mother, as she shuffled along in a fast-moving queue with her son in her arms.    

Most countries have yet to start vaccinations for children under the age of five. This month, the United States postponed by at least two months consideration of COVID-19 vaccines for children under five.

China launched a nationwide campaign targeting those aged three to 11 late last year, as did Bahrain, and Cuba has covered those as young as two.

"I would like to thank the government for providing the vaccine for three- to five-year-old kids," said Hour Nary, a father accompanying his daughter while she received the shot.

Cambodia's tally of pandemic infections stands at more than 127,000, with 3,024 deaths.

Related:

Source: Reuters/ta

Related Topics

Cambodia COVID-19 COVID-19 vaccination

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us