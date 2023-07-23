Cambodia votes as Hun Sen near-guaranteed election win

PHNOM PENH: Cambodians voted on Sunday (Jul 23) in an election that longtime leader Hun Sen is all but guaranteed to win as he looks to secure his legacy by handing the reins to his eldest son.

The 70-year-old former Khmer Rouge cadre has ruled since 1985 and faces no real contest in this vote, with opposition parties banned, challenger candidates forced to flee and freedom of expression stifled.

His Cambodian People's Party (CPP) is likely to retain all 125 seats in the lower house, prolonging his grip on power and paving the way for a dynastic succession some critics have compared to North Korean politics.

The only serious opposition party was disqualified on a technicality in the run-up to the polls and it will be a surprise if any of the 17 other small, poorly funded parties win seats.

Hun Sen cast his ballot in the capital Phnom Penh shortly after polling stations opened at 7am (midnight GMT), according to AFP journalists at the scene.

More than 9.7 million people are registered to vote in the seventh election since the United Nations first sponsored polls in 1993 after years of conflict - including the genocidal Khmer Rouge - left the country devastated.

Over the last 30 years, what hopes the international community might have had for a vibrant multi-party democracy in Cambodia have been flattened by the juggernaut of Hun Sen's rule.

The veteran prime minister has begun to look to the future, saying that he would hand over to his son, four-star general Hun Manet - possibly even in the coming weeks.

The 45-year-old scion led the final CPP rally in Phnom Penh ahead of polling day, telling a raucous crowd on Friday that it was "victory day" for the country.

Critics would disagree, and rights groups have condemned the upcoming election.

On the eve of voting, a 17-strong coalition - including the Asian Network for Free Elections (ANFREL) and the International Federation for Human Rights (FIDH) - characterised the polls as being of "profound concern".

"The upcoming electoral exercise indicates a notable absence of transparency, fairness and inclusivity in the electoral process," the coalition said in a statement issued on Saturday.