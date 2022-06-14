Cambodian court set to rule in treason trial of dissidents

PHNOM PENH: A Cambodian-American lawyer and dozens of other members of a now-dissolved opposition party awaited a verdict on Tuesday (Jun 14) in their trial for treason that marked the latest move to tame all opposition to the long-running rule of Prime Minister Hun Sen.

Lawyer Theary Seng and most of the other defendants had been charged over a failed attempt by the leader of the defunct Cambodia National Rescue Party to return from exile in 2019.

Cambodian authorities blocked Sam Rainsy’s return and alleged that the 60 defendants were involved in organising his trip, which Theary Seng and the others have denied.

Cambodian courts are widely believed to be under the influence of Hun Sen, whose authoritarian style of rule has kept him in power for 37 years.

The Cambodia National Rescue Party was his party’s biggest rival before it was disbanded by a court ruling just ahead of national elections in 2018 that resulted in a clean sweep by Hun Sen’s Cambodia People’s Party.

The Phnom Penh Municipal Court had charged Theary Seng and most of the others with conspiracy to commit treason and incitement to commit a felony, which together carried a maximum prison sentence of 12 years.

Many of the 60 defendants fled into exile or went into hiding, and it wasn’t immediately clear how many appeared in court for the verdict Tuesday.